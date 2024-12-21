Drake visits St. Thomas following Hill’s 26-point game

Drake Bulldogs (5-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts…

Drake Bulldogs (5-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Drake after Jade Hill scored 26 points in St. Thomas’ 69-56 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tommies are 5-1 on their home court. St. Thomas is fifth in the Summit with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jo Langbehn averaging 1.8.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Drake is sixth in the MVC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Anna Miller averaging 12.0.

St. Thomas averages 70.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 69.4 Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langbehn is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tommies.

Katie Dinnebier is averaging 17.3 points, seven assists and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

