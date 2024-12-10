Donnie Freeman scores 18 of his 24 points in the second half and Syracuse beats Albany 102-85

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half, Chris Bell added 18…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half, Chris Bell added 18 points and Syracuse beat Albany 102-85 on Tuesday night.

Syracuse led by double figures the entire second half. Freeman was 7 of 8 from the field after halftime, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, to help the Orange finish at 63.5% (40 of 63) shooting for the game.

Albany got within 82-71 with five minutes remaining, but Freeman scored the next eight Syracuse points. Bell also converted a three-point play on back-to-back possessions after the Great Danes again cut their deficit to 11 points.

Jaquan Carlos made four free throws in the final 75 seconds to seal it for Syracuse, which went 16 of 18 from the stripe.

Jyare Davis added 15 points, Carlos had 12 points and 12 assists, and Kyle Cuffe Jr. scored 10 for Syracuse (5-4).

Cuffe scored 10 points in the first half to help Syracuse build a 47-34 lead. The Orange shot 56.8% from the field and outrebounded Albany 23-14.

Amar’e Marshall led Albany (6-5) with 18 points and Justin Neely added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kheni Briggs and Amir Lindsey each scored 11 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday, with Syracuse hosting Georgetown and Albany returning home to play Drexel.

