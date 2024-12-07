Dixon’s 24 lead Villanova over Temple 94-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Dixon had 24 points in Villanova’s 94-65 win over Temple on Saturday night. Dixon added six…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Dixon had 24 points in Villanova’s 94-65 win over Temple on Saturday night.

Dixon added six rebounds for the Wildcats (6-4). Wooga Poplar scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Jordan Longino scored 14 points.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 20 points for the Owls (4-4). Temple also got 11 points from Zion Stanford. William Settle had 11 points.

Villanova took the lead with 18:54 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Dixon led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 45-29 at the break. Villanova outscored Temple in the second half by 13 points, with Dixon scoring a team-high 11 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

