Dayan Nessah scores 19 as George Washington defeats UVA-Wise 102-62

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dayan Nessah scored 19 off the bench to help lead George Washington past Virginia-Wise 102-62 on Sunday.

Nessah shot 8 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Revolutionaries (11-2). Rafael Castro added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line while they also had 14 rebounds. Darren Buchanan Jr. had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Bradley Dean led the Highland Cavaliers with 17 points. Lav Cvetkovic’ added 14 points and two steals. Zy’Ever Wingfield also had nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

George Washington took the lead with 19:17 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-27 at halftime, with Buchanan racking up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

