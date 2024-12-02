David Green scores 26 to lead unbeaten Rhode Island to 84-78 victory over Yale

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — David Green scored 26 points and unbeaten Rhode Island beat Yale 84-78 on Monday night. Green…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — David Green scored 26 points and unbeaten Rhode Island beat Yale 84-78 on Monday night.

Green added nine rebounds for the Rams (8-0). Sebastian Thomas made all 10 of his free throws and scored 20, adding six assists and three steals. Jaden House had 10 points.

John Poulakidas led the way for the Bulldogs (4-5) with 25 points. Bez Mbeng totaled 15 points and four assists. Nick Townsend pitched in with 14 points and five assists.

Green scored 14 points in the first half, but Rhode Island trailed 35-34. Thomas scored 18 in the second half to help rally the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

