CSU Bakersfield and UC Irvine face off for conference matchup

UC Irvine Anteaters (5-3) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-6)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes CSU Bakersfield and UC Irvine meet on Thursday.

The Roadrunners are 0-2 in home games. CSU Bakersfield allows 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 26.8 points per game.

The Anteaters have gone 2-2 away from home. UC Irvine is eighth in the Big West with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Summah Hanson averaging 6.9.

CSU Bakersfield averages 49.5 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 58.6 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 61.4 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 76.3 CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Anteaters meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aryana Dizon is scoring 7.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Roadrunners.

Hunter Hernandez is averaging 15.7 points for the Anteaters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.