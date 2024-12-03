Crooks records double-double to lead Iowa St. dismantling of SC Upstate

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Addy Brown scored 14 points and…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Addy Brown scored 14 points and 20th-ranked Iowa State beat South Carolina Upstate 92-35 on Tuesday.

Aili Tanke scored 12 points and reserve Kelsey Jones added 11 points for the Cyclones (7-2) who won their sixth-home contest of the season.

The Cyclones made 15 of 40 (37.5%) from 3-point range. Iowa State finishe 11 of 20 (55%) from the foul line.

Iowa State built a 20-3 with the help of 3-pointers from Kenzie Hare, Tanke, Arianna Jackson and Kelsey Joens and were never challenged. The Cyclones outscored SC Upstate by a 32-11 margin in the first quarter. The Spartans managed just two points — a field goal by Gwen Jenkins — in the second shooting 1 for 13. Iowa State led 48-13 at intermission. It was the first of a pair of single-digit, point-scoring efforts in a quarter for SC Upstate as it managed just five points in the fourth.

Jeni Levine scored nine points for SC Upstate (2-8).

