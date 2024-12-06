Creighton visits Northern Iowa after Laube’s 34-point game

Creighton Bluejays (6-2, 1-0 Big East) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-3) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (6-2, 1-0 Big East) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-3)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Creighton after Kayba Laube scored 34 points in Northern Iowa’s 90-74 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Panthers are 2-1 on their home court. Northern Iowa has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bluejays are 2-2 on the road. Creighton is fourth in the Big East with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Jensen averaging 4.4.

Northern Iowa scores 79.1 points, 11.2 more per game than the 67.9 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laube averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 56.4% from beyond the arc.

Jensen is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 20.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

