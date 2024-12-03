Columbia hosts San Francisco following Henderson’s 20-point showing

San Francisco Dons (2-4) at Columbia Lions (6-3) New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts San Francisco…

San Francisco Dons (2-4) at Columbia Lions (6-3)

New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts San Francisco after Kitty Henderson scored 20 points in Columbia’s 77-61 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Lions are 3-0 in home games. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Perri Page leads the Lions with 6.3 boards.

The Dons are 0-3 on the road. San Francisco has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Columbia makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (33.5%). San Francisco averages 56.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 62.4 Columbia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Lions.

Freja Werth is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Dons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.