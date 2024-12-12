Colorado puts home win streak on the line against South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2, 0-1 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts South Dakota State trying to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Buffaloes have gone 6-0 at home. Colorado is second in the Big 12 with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevor Baskin averaging 4.8.

The Jackrabbits are 0-2 on the road. South Dakota State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). South Dakota State has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Oscar Cluff is shooting 73.1% and averaging 17.3 points for the Jackrabbits.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

