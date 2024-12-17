Coastal Carolina takes on UNC Wilmington, aims for 4th straight win

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-4) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Chanticleers take on UNC Wilmington.

The Chanticleers are 4-0 in home games. Coastal Carolina is the top team in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 57.8 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Seahawks have gone 1-2 away from home. UNC Wilmington scores 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 76.8 points, 16.4 more per game than the 60.4 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 9.4 more points per game (67.2) than Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents (57.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Chanticleers.

Taylor Henderson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Seahawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.