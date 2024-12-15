Clay scores 16, Morehead State defeats Kentucky Christian 86-63

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Steven Clay scored 16 points as Morehead State beat Kentucky Christian 86-63 on Sunday. Clay shot…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Steven Clay scored 16 points as Morehead State beat Kentucky Christian 86-63 on Sunday.

Clay shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Eagles (4-6). Jalen Breazeale scored 10 points, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line. Jerone Morton had nine points and went 3 of 6 from the field.

Jayden Loydd finished with 15 points for the Knights. Kaleb Ramer added 12 points and four assists for Kentucky Christian. Josh Stacy also had 10 points.

Up next for Morehead State is a Thursday matchup with UT Martin at home, and Kentucky Christian visits Wofford on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

