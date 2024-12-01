Chenery and Binghamton win 82-81 in OT against Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Tymu Chenery scored 21 points and Ben Callahan-Gold added three points in the overtime as Binghamton…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Tymu Chenery scored 21 points and Ben Callahan-Gold added three points in the overtime as Binghamton beat Lafayette 82-81 on Sunday.

Chenery also contributed 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (4-6). Chris Walker scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Callahan-Gold shot 6 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Alex Chaikin led the Leopards (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Andrew Phillips added 14 points and six rebounds for Lafayette. Ryan Pettit finished with 14 points and three steals.

Chenery put up 11 points in the first half for Binghamton, who led 40-33 at the break. Binghamton was outscored by seven points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 73-73. Callahan-Gold finished 1 of 1 from the field on the way to his three points in the overtime.

