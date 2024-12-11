Chattanooga visits Evansville following Wieland’s 21-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (5-4) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-6, 0-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-4) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-6, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays Evansville after Bash Wieland scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 80-62 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Purple Aces are 3-2 in home games. Evansville ranks ninth in the MVC with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Gabriel Pozzato averaging 7.8.

The Mocs are 1-3 in road games. Chattanooga ranks ninth in the SoCon with 14.1 assists per game led by Honor Huff averaging 3.6.

Evansville averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.1 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 72.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 73.0 Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pozzato is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Purple Aces.

Wieland is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Mocs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.