Caleb Shaw scores 22 to guide Grand Canyon to 100-52 victory over Life Pacific

PHOENIX (AP) — Caleb Shaw scored 22 points and Grand Canyon beat Life Pacific 100-52 on Saturday night.

Shaw also grabbed seven rebounds for the Antelopes (6-2). Lok Wur added 15 points and Sammie Yeanay scored 11.

Vince Fier led the Warriors with 13 points and eight rebounds. Dylan Cabs and Zachary Murphy added nine points apiece.

