Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Caleb Shaw scores 22…

Caleb Shaw scores 22 to guide Grand Canyon to 100-52 victory over Life Pacific

The Associated Press

December 7, 2024, 10:52 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Caleb Shaw scored 22 points and Grand Canyon beat Life Pacific 100-52 on Saturday night.

Shaw also grabbed seven rebounds for the Antelopes (6-2). Lok Wur added 15 points and Sammie Yeanay scored 11.

Vince Fier led the Warriors with 13 points and eight rebounds. Dylan Cabs and Zachary Murphy added nine points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up