Buffalo visits Penn State following Baldwin’s 20-point game

Buffalo Bulls (4-3) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -28.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Buffalo after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 20 points in Penn State’s 75-67 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 4-0 in home games. Penn State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulls are 1-2 in road games. Buffalo is third in the MAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Tyson Dunn averaging 6.9.

Penn State averages 91.9 points, 11.2 more per game than the 80.7 Buffalo allows. Buffalo has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baldwin is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Nittany Lions.

Ryan Sabol is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.