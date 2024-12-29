Bueckers leads No. 7 UConn to convincing 67-41 win over Providence in final Big East game of 2024.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half as the seventh-ranked UConn…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half as the seventh-ranked UConn Huskies bounced back from their first home loss of the season to roll to a 67-41 win over Providence on Sunday.

Sarah Strong added 14 points for UConn (11-2, 2-0 Big East) as the Huskies forced 31 turnovers and had 15 steals in the win.

Grace Efosa had 11 points for Providence (7-8, 0-2 Big East).

Azzi Fudd, who played eight minutes in a loss to Southern California after missing the previous three games due to a knee injury, made her third start of the season. Fudd had eight points in 24 minutes. Redshirt freshman Jana El Alfy made her first start of the season.

Takeaways

Providence: The Friars lost to UConn for the 37th time in a time. It was the seventh straight time that UConn beat Providence by at least 10 points. The last time Providence defeated UConn was in 1993.

UConn: The Huskies have won their last 52 regular-season games coming off a loss. The last time UConn lost three straight games in the regular season was in 1993 when the Huskies lost to Stanford, Pittsburgh and Georgetown.

Key moment

Bueckers had eight points as UConn went on a 15-0 run to take command of the game early on. UConn had its first double-digit lead with 6:36 left in the first quarter and led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

Key stat

UConn had more steals (10) than Providence had made baskets (7) in the first half. UConn had 24 points off 18 Providence turnovers in the first half.

Up next

The Friars play host to St. John’s on Wednesday. UConn plays at Marquette on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.