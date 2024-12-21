Browning’s 18 lead Lindenwood over Western Illinois 71-65

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Markeith Browning II scored 18 points as Lindenwood beat Western Illinois 71-65 on Saturday night.…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Markeith Browning II scored 18 points as Lindenwood beat Western Illinois 71-65 on Saturday night.

Browning added five rebounds for the Lions (6-7, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jadis Jones scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Reggie Bass had 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Marko Maletic led the Leathernecks (7-6, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Myers added 18 points for Western Illinois. Julius Rollins also had 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

