Bristol’s 21 lead Hampton past Loyola (MD) 76-68

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wayne Bristol Jr. scored 21 points as Hampton beat Loyola (MD) 76-68 on Saturday.

Bristol added 10 rebounds for the Pirates (7-5, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Etienne Strothers shot 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Richard Goods had 13 points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line.

The Greyhounds (5-5) were led in scoring by Milos Ilic, who finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Stiemke added 12 points for Loyola. Jacob Theodosiou also had nine points.

Hampton took the lead with 7:30 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 32-26 at halftime, with Goods racking up nine points. Hampton outscored Loyola (MD) in the second half by two points, with Bristol scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

These two teams both play Saturday. Hampton hosts Howard and Loyola visits DePaul.

