Bowling Green visits Duquesne following McConell’s 35-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) at Duquesne Dukes (8-2)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Bowling Green after Megan McConnell scored 35 points in Duquesne’s 90-66 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Dukes are 7-0 on their home court. Duquesne is the best team in the A-10 with 21.4 fast break points.

The Falcons are 0-4 in road games. Bowling Green averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Duquesne averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is shooting 52.2% and averaging 19.2 points for the Dukes.

Amy Velasco is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Falcons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

