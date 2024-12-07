Bolton scores 22, UAPB defeats Central Arkansas 84-78

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Quentin Bolton Jr.’s 22 points helped Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeat Central Arkansas 84-78 on Saturday night.…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Quentin Bolton Jr.’s 22 points helped Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeat Central Arkansas 84-78 on Saturday night.

Bolton went 8 of 12 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Golden Lions (2-8). Caleb Jones scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. The Golden Lions stopped a seven-game slide with the victory.

Layne Taylor finished with 25 points and six assists for the Bears (2-7). Elias Cato added 11 points and six rebounds for Central Arkansas. Michael Evbagharu also recorded nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

