Bolton and UAPB host UL Monroe

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-8) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-8) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on UL Monroe after Quentin Bolton Jr. scored 22 points in UAPB’s 84-78 win over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Warhawks are 2-3 in home games. UL Monroe ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jerry Ngopot averaging 3.8.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-8 away from home. UAPB is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

UL Monroe averages 71.9 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than the 93.7 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 72.1 points per game, 1.2 more than the 70.9 UL Monroe allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coltie Young averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

Dante Sawyer is averaging 11.9 points for the Golden Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.