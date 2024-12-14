Bellarmine hosts Ball State after Hacker’s 21-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (3-6) at Bellarmine Knights (3-7) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under…

Ball State Cardinals (3-6) at Bellarmine Knights (3-7)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts Ball State after Landin Hacker scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 94-66 win against the Brescia Bearcats.

The Knights have gone 3-2 in home games. Bellarmine is sixth in the ASUN with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Curt Hopf averaging 4.1.

The Cardinals are 0-3 on the road. Ball State is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Bellarmine scores 75.4 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 71.7 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 72.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 78.0 Bellarmine gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Johnson is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Knights.

Jermahri Hill is averaging 16.2 points for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

