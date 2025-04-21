Maryland F Allie Kubek enters the transfer portal after averaging 9.1 points per game in 2024-25

Maryland forward Allie Kubek has entered the transfer portal, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed Monday night.

Maryland forward Allie Kubek (14) shoots as Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon, back center, and guard Celeste Taylor (12) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(AP/Abbie Parr) Maryland forward Allie Kubek (14) shoots as Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon, back center, and guard Celeste Taylor (12) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game at the Big Ten women's tournament Friday, March 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(AP/Abbie Parr) COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland forward Allie Kubek has entered the transfer portal, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed Monday night.

The 6-foot-2 Kubek averaged 9.1 points this past season and helped the Terrapins reach the Sweet 16. She transferred to Maryland from Towson and played two seasons for the Terps.

Although Kubek is in the portal, the Terps have made a few additions this offseason. They’ve added guard Yarden Garzon (Indiana), center Gracie Merkle (Penn State) and guard Oluchi Okananwa (Duke).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.