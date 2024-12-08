Batcho’s 19 lead Louisiana Tech past Louisiana-Lafayette 69-58

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Daniel Batcho scored 19 points as Louisiana Tech beat Louisiana-Lafayette 69-58 on Sunday night. Batcho added…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Daniel Batcho scored 19 points as Louisiana Tech beat Louisiana-Lafayette 69-58 on Sunday night.

Batcho added 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-2). Amaree Abram scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Kaden Cooper had 11 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Kentrell Garnett led the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Kyndall Davis added seven points and seven rebounds for Louisiana. Michael Thomas had seven points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Louisiana Tech entered halftime tied with Louisiana 34-34. Sean Newman Jr. paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Abram’s layup with 17:19 remaining in the second half gave Louisiana Tech the lead for good at 40-39.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

