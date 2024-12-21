Barnstable scores 23 as St. Thomas downs Bowling Green 93-68

Miles Barnstable scored 23 points as St. Thomas beat Bowling Green 93-68 on Saturday. Barnstable shot 6 for 12 (3…

Miles Barnstable scored 23 points as St. Thomas beat Bowling Green 93-68 on Saturday.

Barnstable shot 6 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (10-4). Drake Dobbs scored 18 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and added five assists. Kendall Blue shot 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points. The Tommies picked up their sixth straight win.

Javontae Campbell led the way for the Falcons (4-7) with 18 points, six rebounds and four steals. Marcus Johnson added 16 points for Bowling Green. Derrick Butler had 15 points.

St. Thomas took the lead with 18:36 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Carter Bjerke led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-20 at the break. St. Thomas pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 30 points. They were outscored by Bowling Green in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Barnstable led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

St. Thomas’ next game is Sunday against UC Riverside on the road, and Bowling Green hosts Aquinas (MI) on Monday.

