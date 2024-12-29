Banks’ 28 lead UMBC past American 96-93 in double OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Banks scored 28 points and Anthony Valentine hit the game-winning layup with 24 seconds remaining in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Banks scored 28 points and Anthony Valentine hit the game-winning layup with 24 seconds remaining in double overtime as UMBC knocked off American 96-93 on Sunday night.

Banks also added nine rebounds for the Retrievers (8-7). Bryce Johnson scored 19 points, shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Josh Odunowo shot 7 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Eagles (6-7) were led in scoring by Matt Rogers, who finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. American also got 17 points from Matt Mayock. Geoff Sprouse also put up 15 points and five assists.

Banks put up 14 points in the first half for UMBC, who led 41-40 at the break. UMBC was outscored by one point in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 79-79. Johnson scored four points to lead UMBC in double.

UMBC’s next game is Saturday against Binghamton on the road, and American visits Navy on Thursday.

