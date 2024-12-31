Ball State visits Miami (OH) after Gonzalez’s 29-point performance

Ball State Cardinals (8-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-3) Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts…

Ball State Cardinals (8-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-3)

Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Ball State after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 29 points in Miami (OH)’s 62-55 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The RedHawks have gone 4-1 in home games. Miami (OH) is ninth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Amber Tretter leads the RedHawks with 7.5 boards.

The Cardinals are 2-1 on the road. Ball State ranks seventh in the MAC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Marie Kiefer averaging 6.3.

Miami (OH) scores 68.8 points, 8.0 more per game than the 60.8 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Cardinals square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalez is shooting 46.2% and averaging 17.3 points for the RedHawks.

Ally Becki is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

