Babacar Diallo, Jamar Brown lead Kansas City to 74-64 victory over Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Babacar Diallo had 18 points and Jamar Brown scored 17 to lead Kansas City to a 74-64 victory over Wichita State on Tuesday night.

Diallo had six rebounds for the Kangaroos (7-7). Brown made three 3-pointers and added six assists and five rebounds. Ring Nyeri scored 12.

Xavier Bell led the way for the Shockers (8-3) with 21 points and two blocks. Justin Hill added 12 points. Corey Washington had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Diallo scored 14 in the second half to help the Kangaroos hold off Wichita State.

