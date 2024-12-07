Alcorn State faces Louisiana Tech on 6-game road skid

Alcorn State Braves (1-6) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-3) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State…

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hits the road against Louisiana Tech looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Lady Techsters have gone 3-1 at home. Louisiana Tech ranks fourth in the CUSA with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 6.3.

The Braves are 0-6 on the road. Alcorn State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nakia Cheatham averaging 6.0.

Louisiana Tech scores 60.7 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 74.1 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Lady Techsters.

Destiny Brown is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Braves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

