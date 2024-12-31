Akron visits Ohio following Mobley’s 30-point outing

Akron Zips (6-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-8) Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Ohio after Alexus…

Akron Zips (6-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-8)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Ohio after Alexus Mobley scored 30 points in Akron’s 80-52 win against the Miami-Hamilton Harriers.

The Bobcats have gone 2-4 at home. Ohio is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.8 turnovers per game.

The Zips are 0-4 on the road. Akron is fifth in the MAC scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Shelbee Brown averaging 12.0.

Ohio is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 38.9% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 67.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 75.4 Ohio gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedi Watkins is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Mobley is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Zips.

