Agbo and USC host Southern

Southern Jaguars (5-6) at USC Trojans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Southern after Chibuzo Agbo scored 23 points in USC’s 90-69 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Trojans have gone 7-2 in home games. USC averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Jaguars are 2-6 in road games. Southern leads the SWAC scoring 81.6 points per game while shooting 45.5%.

USC averages 75.9 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 71.9 Southern gives up. Southern averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than USC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saint Thomas is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.