Adams and the Rice Owls take on Hartley and the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-4) at Rice Owls (5-3)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chardonnay Hartley and Utah Tech take on Hailey Adams and Rice in a non-conference matchup.

The Owls have gone 4-1 in home games. Rice scores 65.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-2 away from home. Utah Tech scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Rice scores 65.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 71.1 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 39.5% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Owls.

Hartley is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

