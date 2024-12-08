Adam Clark scores 18 to help Merrimack knock off Niagara 80-62

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Clark had 18 points in Merrimack’s 80-62 victory over Niagara on Sunday. Clark added nine…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Clark had 18 points in Merrimack’s 80-62 victory over Niagara on Sunday.

Clark added nine assists for the Warriors (4-6, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Devon Savage scored 18 points, finishing 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Sean Trumper went 6 of 7 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Jhaylon Martinez led the way for the Purple Eagles (4-6, 1-1) with 14 points and six rebounds. Zion Russell added 13 points and six rebounds. Jaeden Marshall had 11 points.

