Williams scores 22 as High Point downs Jackson State 80-71

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams scored 22 points as High Point beat Jackson State 80-71 on Saturday.

Williams had six rebounds and eight assists for the Panthers (2-0). Kezza Giffa scored 16 points, shooting 2 for 6 and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line. Abdoulaye had 13 points and went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Romelle Mansel finished with 22 points for the Tigers (0-2). Jayme Mitchell added 18 points and two steals for Jackson State. Dorian McMillian also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

