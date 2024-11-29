William & Mary hosts Howell and Howard

Howard Bison (4-2) at William & Mary Tribe (1-5) Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits William…

Howard Bison (4-2) at William & Mary Tribe (1-5)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits William & Mary after Destiny Howell scored 20 points in Howard’s 76-55 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Tribe have gone 1-0 at home. William & Mary gives up 66.0 points and has been outscored by 12.5 points per game.

The Bison are 2-1 on the road. Howard is third in the MEAC allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 33.8% shooting.

William & Mary scores 53.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 59.8 Howard allows. Howard averages 59.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 66.0 William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tribe.

Howell is averaging 16 points for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

