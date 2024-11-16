White and Missouri State win 111-106 in triple overtime against Tulsa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Dez White scored 20 points and Chase Martin added seven points in triple overtime as Missouri…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Dez White scored 20 points and Chase Martin added seven points in triple overtime as Missouri State knocked off Tulsa 111-106 on Saturday night.

Martin’s three-point play with 3:16 remaining in the third overtime put the Bears up for good in a game they led for more than 44 minutes.

White added eight rebounds for the Bears (2-1). Martin scored 18 points, shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line. Michael Osei-Bonsu shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane (3-1) were led by Justin Amadi, who posted 24 points and nine rebounds. Dwon Odom added 21 points, six rebounds and five steals for Tulsa. Braeden Carrington also had 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

