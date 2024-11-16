Vokietaitis, Moretti lead Florida Atlantic to 77-74 OT win over Liberty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis scored 17 points and Niccolo Moretti added four in the overtime as Florida Atlantic…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis scored 17 points and Niccolo Moretti added four in the overtime as Florida Atlantic knocked off Liberty 77-74 on Saturday night.

Vokietaitis had six rebounds for the Owls (3-2). Leland Walker finished 7 of 11 from the field to add 16 points. Kaleb Glenn shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Kaden Metheny finished with 19 points for the Flames (3-1). Owen Aquino added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Liberty. Taelon Peter also recorded 13 points and two steals.

Vokietaitis scored 10 points in the first half and Florida Atlantic went into the break trailing 42-39. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied four times before Florida Atlantic secured the victory. Walker scored eight second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

