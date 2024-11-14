UL Monroe wins 110-48 against Ecclesia

MONROE, La. (AP) — Makai Willis had 18 points in UL Monroe’s 110-48 victory over Ecclesia on Thursday night. Willis…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Makai Willis had 18 points in UL Monroe’s 110-48 victory over Ecclesia on Thursday night.

Willis shot 5 of 9 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Warhawks (2-3). Coltie Young scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Renars Sondors had 15 points and shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Justin Reaves finished with 17 points for the Royals. Ezekiel Blades added 10 points for Ecclesia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.