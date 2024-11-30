UConn’s leading scorer Alex Karaban sidelined for Saturday’s game against Maryland Eastern Shore

UConn's leading scorer Alex Karaban did not play in the second-ranked Huskies' game against visiting Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday night, the university announced about 30 minutes before tip off.

Hartford, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s leading scorer Alex Karaban did not play in the second-ranked Huskies’ game against visiting Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday night, the university announced about 30 minutes before tip off.

Karaban was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury late in a loss to Dayton in the seventh-place game in the Maui Invitational. Karaban was cleared to fly back to Connecticut. He was at the XL Center riding a stationary bike while his teammates warmed up for the game and joined his teammates on the bench.

“Alex is pretty good,” coach Dan Hurley said. “It was a pretty mild concussion. Everyone treated it as we should, with a lot of caution. Alex was able to travel back with us. All of his tests were really clean, and he is feeling a lot better.”

Karaban is the only returning starter from last year’s national championship team. He is the top scorer for the Huskies with an average of 15.9 points per game and tied for the team lead with 14 blocked shots.

This was only the second game that Karaban missed in his third season with the Huskies.

