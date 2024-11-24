UCF squares off against LSU

LSU Tigers (4-1) vs. UCF Knights (4-1) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

LSU Tigers (4-1) vs. UCF Knights (4-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU and UCF play at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Knights have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. UCF is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 4-1 in non-conference play. LSU is sixth in the SEC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Jalen Reed averaging 6.8.

UCF averages 77.8 points, 12.2 more per game than the 65.6 LSU allows. LSU averages 77.0 points per game, 1.4 more than the 75.6 UCF allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Cam Carter is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

