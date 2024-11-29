UC Davis Aggies to take on the Oregon State Beavers Saturday

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Oregon State Beavers (4-2) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces…

UC Davis Aggies (3-3) at Oregon State Beavers (4-2)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces Oregon State for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Beavers have gone 4-1 in home games. Oregon State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 2-2 on the road. UC Davis ranks seventh in the Big West with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 8.7.

Oregon State scores 75.0 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 74.5 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Oregon State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is shooting 51.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Beavers.

Ty Johnson is averaging 24.2 points and 2.8 steals for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

