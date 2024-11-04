Tyson Dunn hits go-ahead 3-pointer from corner and Buffalo takes down Old Dominion 83-82

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tyson Dunn led Buffalo with 24 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining, and…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Tyson Dunn led Buffalo with 24 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining, and the Bulls knocked off Old Dominion 83-82 on Monday night.

Dunn also had six rebounds and 10 assists for the Bulls. Bryson Wilson scored 15 points while going 7 of 11 from the field. Ben Michaels shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Monarchs were led by Robert Davis Jr., who recorded 25 points. Stephaun Walker added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Old Dominion. Devin Ceaser finished with 13 points.

Dunn put up 12 points in the first half for Buffalo, who led 43-38 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

