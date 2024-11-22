Tyler Morgan scores 27 to help Texas State defeat Princeton 83-80

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Morgan scored 27 points to help Texas State hold off Princeton 83-80 at the Myrtle…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Morgan scored 27 points to help Texas State hold off Princeton 83-80 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday night.

Morgan added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (3-3). Kaden Gumbs scored 17 points and added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Tylan Pope finished with 14 points.

The Tigers (4-3) were led by Xaivian Lee, who recorded 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Blake Peters added 17 points and two steals. Dalen Davis had 11 points.

Morgan scored 12 points in the first half and Texas State went into the break trailing 43-41. Tyrel Morgan’s 15-point second half helped Texas State finish off the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.