Thomas’ 18 lead Austin Peay over Chattanooga 67-61

The Associated Press

November 11, 2024, 11:06 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — LJ Thomas had 18 points in Austin Peay’s 67-61 win over Chattanooga on Monday night.

Thomas also added five rebounds for the Governors (3-0). Sai Witt scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Isaac Haney had 14 points and shot 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Bash Wieland finished with 19 points and two steals for the Mocs (0-3). Trey Bonham added seven points, six rebounds and three steals for Chattanooga. Latif Diouf also recorded seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

