Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tariq Ingraham scores 14…

Tariq Ingraham scores 14 to lead Rider past Bucknell 57-53

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 10:03 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tariq Ingraham scored 14 points to lead Rider over Bucknell 57-53 on Saturday night.

Ingraham added nine rebounds for the Broncs (4-2). TJ Weeks Jr. scored 12 points with six rebounds. Jay Alvarez had nine points.

The Bison (4-3) were led by Josh Bascoe, who recorded 13 points. Ian Motta added nine points for Bucknell. Brandon McCreesh finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Rider went into halftime ahead of Bucknell 30-24. Ingraham scored eight points in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up