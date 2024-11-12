Tabbs puts up 24 as Morgan State defeats District of Columbia 90-64

Wynston Tabbs had 24 points in Morgan State's 90-64 victory against the District of Columbia on Tuesday night.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wynston Tabbs had 24 points in Morgan State’s 90-64 victory against the District of Columbia on Tuesday night.

Tabbs added seven rebounds and five steals for the Bears (2-2). Will Thomas added 16 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and also had five rebounds and four steals. Ahmarie Simpkins had 15 points..

Greg Williams finished with 21 points and two steals for the Firebirds. Khyrie Staten added 17 points for District of Columbia.

