Swope has 26 as Saint Louis knocks off UMass Lowell 93-90

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Isaiah Swope had 26 points in Saint Louis’ 93-90 victory against UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

Swope added six assists for the Billikens (4-2). Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points, shooting 8 for 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Robbie Avila shot 9 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 23 points.

The River Hawks (5-3) were led in scoring by Martin Somerville, who finished with 21 points and two steals. Yuri Covington added 15 points and six rebounds. Cam Morris III also had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Avila scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Saint Louis to a three-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

