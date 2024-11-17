Stirtz and Drake take down FGCU 63-61

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 25 points to lead Drake and Daniel Abreu sealed the victory with…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 25 points to lead Drake and Daniel Abreu sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining as the Bulldogs knocked off FGCU 63-61 on Saturday.

Stirtz also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (3-0). Abreu scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Nate Ferguson shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 10 points.

Zavian McLean led the Eagles (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Keeshawn Kellman added 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for FGCU. Jevin Muniz finished with 13 points and two steals.

Abreu scored 12 points in the first half and Drake went into the break trailing 31-30. Stirtz scored a team-high 17 points for Drake in the second half. Drake outscored FGCU by three points over the final half.

