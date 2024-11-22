Steal, last-second basket lifts Manhattan over Army 80-79

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Shaquil Bender intercepted an inbounds pass with 4.5 seconds left and passed to Wesley Robinson who…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Shaquil Bender intercepted an inbounds pass with 4.5 seconds left and passed to Wesley Robinson who put in the winning basket as time expired to give Manhattan an 80-79 win over Army on Friday.

Jaden Winston led Manhattan with 17 points. Winston added five rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Jaspers (3-2). Masiah Gilyard scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Bender went 6 of 16 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Rucker led the way for the Black Knights (3-3) with 20 points and two steals. AJ Allenspach added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Army. Josh Scovens finished with 15 points, five assists and four blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.